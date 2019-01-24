Logo


PATRICIA JEAN COWLES VINCENT

on 01/24/2019

Patricia Jean Cowles Vincent, 80, of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Gillouis and Marie York Cowles.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Gil Cowles and a nephew, Mason Goodnight. She was a Quality Inspector for Country Oven Bakery and a member of Smiths Grove United Methodist Church.

Her survivors include her husband, Larry Vincent; one son, Anthony Vincent (Pam); two daughters, Shelia Morehead (Willie) and Allison Vincent; six grandchildren, William Marr (Raven), Brittany Marr, Lindsey Skaggs (Jackson), Leslie Sailing (Brian), Jeremy Vincent (Laura), Cally Stuart (Josh); five great grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Goodnight (Jimmy) and Debbie Cowles Vernon; one brother, Harold Cowles (Peggy); a sister-in-law, Diane Cowles; several nieces and nephews; three caregivers, Louise Wilson, Carley Byrd, Jane Meadows.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to Smiths Grove Methodist Church.

