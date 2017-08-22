Logo


PATRICIA LYNN WOLF

on 08/22/2017 |

Patricia Lynn Wolf, 55, of Camby, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Patricia is survived by her father L.C. Wolf; her siblings, Billy Joe Wolf, Cindy (Rich) Wise of Nashville, Indiana, Jim E. (Elizabeth) Sinders of Bloomington, Indiana and Jerry Wolf of Indianapolis, Indiana. Family and friends may pay their respects from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville, Indiana.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, with burial in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The Family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the local funeral arrangements

No Responses to “PATRICIA LYNN WOLF”

Please Leave a Reply

 


