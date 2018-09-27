Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Patricia “Pat” Hodges

on 09/27/2018 |

Patricia “Pat” Hodges age 72 of Louisville, formerly of Hart County, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church and attended services at St. Matthews Baptist in Louisville. She retired from Koch Air as an office administrator. She enjoyed her animals, gardening, decorating, floral design, & spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Lisa Collins and her husband Neal of Louisville, one granddaughter, Taylor Scroggin of Louisville, one grandson, Skylar Wilson of Louisville; 4 nieces, Linnette Hodges (Steve), Megan Collins, Tonya Chadwell, Sherry Hodges; 3 nephews Derrick Collins, Dustin Collins, Mark Hodges (Maria); 2 great-nieces, Farrah Chadwell and Isabella Collins; 2 great-nephews, Jason Snider (Greg) & Gabriel Hodges.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna Goodhue Hodges and Alonzo Hodges Sr.; her daughter, Leslie Hodges Wilson; her brother Al Hodges Jr. (Junior).

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. central time, Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. central time at Winn Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Kentucky humane Society. Condolences can be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Patricia “Pat” Hodges”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

PAM FLORENCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
59°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 09/27 60%
High 61° / Low 51°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/28 10%
High 74° / Low 52°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 09/29 10%
High 76° / Low 54°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.