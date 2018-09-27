on 09/27/2018 |

Patricia “Pat” Hodges age 72 of Louisville, formerly of Hart County, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church and attended services at St. Matthews Baptist in Louisville. She retired from Koch Air as an office administrator. She enjoyed her animals, gardening, decorating, floral design, & spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Lisa Collins and her husband Neal of Louisville, one granddaughter, Taylor Scroggin of Louisville, one grandson, Skylar Wilson of Louisville; 4 nieces, Linnette Hodges (Steve), Megan Collins, Tonya Chadwell, Sherry Hodges; 3 nephews Derrick Collins, Dustin Collins, Mark Hodges (Maria); 2 great-nieces, Farrah Chadwell and Isabella Collins; 2 great-nephews, Jason Snider (Greg) & Gabriel Hodges.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna Goodhue Hodges and Alonzo Hodges Sr.; her daughter, Leslie Hodges Wilson; her brother Al Hodges Jr. (Junior).

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. central time, Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. central time at Winn Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Kentucky humane Society. Condolences can be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com