On July 15, 2017, Patricia (Patti) Ann Hutchinson Thornbury, RPh ended a fulfilling life that earned her a cherished place in the hearts of all who knew her. She married her college sweetheart, William (Bill) Chase Thornbury, and they resided in Grundy Virginia for over thirty years where they raised a family, made lifelong friendships, and owned a small chain of community pharmacies before returning to retire in Lexington Kentucky.

A native of Fayette County KY, Mrs. Thornbury was born in 1939, attended St. Catherine Academy and graduated from Lexington Catholic High School. She attended the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, and was registered in both Kentucky and Virginia of which she practiced close to sixty years. In 2009, Mrs. Thornbury was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia; the most widely recognized international symbol for the pharmacy profession and considered one of the profession’s most prestigious awards.

Mrs. Thornbury was an avid bridge player, golfer, and dedicated her life to her family, community health, and the practice of pharmacy in many roles that moved the field forward: Pharmacist-in-Charge (PIC) at Midway Drug Store in Grundy VA, owned by Bill and her; as well as Barr-Thorn Drug and Family Drug both in Vansant VA; Val-U Pharmacy in Johnson City TN; Garden Creek Drug in Oakwood VA; Family Drug in Coeburn VA; Family Drug in Castlewood VA; Care More Pharmacy in Dorton KY; Family Drug in Lebanon VA; Hurley Drug in Hurley VA; Family Drug in Davenport, VA; Randall’s Pharmacy in Lexington KY; and pharmacist at Heritage Hall Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Slate Creek VA; Buchanan General Hospital (PIC) in Slate Creek VA; Grundy Hospital in Grundy VA.

She was a devoted Catholic believing in prayer of the Rosary; a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King contributing as a reader, communion server, choir member, and Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP); charter member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grundy VA; contributing editor for Catholic Witness; Grundy Women’s Club; Grundy Library Book Club; charter leader for drug control and abuse in Buchanan County Schools; the New Comer’s Club of Lexington; Lansdowne Neighborhood Association as Archives Chair; Girl Scout Leader with Girl Scouts of America; longtime member of Willowbrook and Fincastle Country Club in Virginia; member of the Kentucky Board Member of Pharmacy 2002-2008; Kentucky Fellows; Kentucky Colonel; University of Kentucky Alumni Association; Spindletop Hall Faculty Alumni; Kentucky Pharmacists Association (KPhA); Virginia Pharmacists Association (VPhA); National Community Pharmacist Association (NCPA); American Pharmacist Association (APhA); charter member of the University of Kentucky’s Lambda Kappa Sigma (LKS) professional fraternity; Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA); and a Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR) Bryan Station Chapter.

She was preceded in death by her loving mother and father, John William and Anna Fister Hutchinson, owners of Hutchinson Drug Store in Lexington KY. She is survived by her husband, William C. Thornbury, and their sons: William Chase Thornbury Jr, MD, RPh, wife Amy Hatton Thornbury, ARNP, and children Britton Grace and William Chase Thornbury III; Steven C. Thornbury, BS Pharm, MBA; David Christopher Thornbury, and his wife Rebecca Justice Thornbury, JD, RPh, and children Abigail Carmen Thornbury, Katherine Chase Thornbury, John Carl Thornbury; Joel Craig Thornbury, RPh, wife Sandra P. Thornbury, PharmD, RPh, and children Phoebe Cayia Thornbury and Jade Coyer Thornbury; Neil Coyer Thornbury, MHA, ScD(c), OT/L, and wife Alanna M. Thornbury, OT/L and sons Reece Coyer Thornbury and Walker Chase Thornbury; and her daughters: Ruby Ellen Coffey, MsEd, her husband James Coffey, MBA and children Ellen Kathleen Coffey, JD; Molly Ruth Coffey, MS(c); and Teresa Thornbury Kern, MsEd, PhD, and her husband Commander David Michael Kern, and children Lindsey Ann Ratliff, PharmD(c) and David Michael Kern, Jr. Mrs. Thornbury also is survived by her sisters: Agnes Hutchinson Donati of Detroit MI, Henrietta Hutchinson and Stella Gorman of Atlantic Beach FL; her one brother John Fister Hutchinson, Jr. and wife Gloria; and her many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held for family and friends at Milward Funeral Home-Southland from 6-8:00 on July 20. A funeral will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington KY on July 21 at 11:00am.