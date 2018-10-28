MRS. PATRICIA ROSE COLLINS, age 63, of Burkesville, Kentucky, wife of Dwight Collins, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
PATRICIA ROSE COLLINS
on 10/28/2018 |
