Patrick Gardner, age 41, of Munfordville, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born in Hardin County, Kentucky. He was a carpenter, wood artisan, avid reader, excellent cook and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Carson Gardner & Frances “Peaches” Murray Gardner; one brother, Rickey A. “Rags” Gardner; and an infant sister, Karen Gardner.

He is survived by three sisters, Mary Ann Day, Munfordville, Hope Wells (John), Evansville, IN, and Allison Willian (Todd), Bowling Green; two nieces, Hannah Wells & Wendy Sallee; two nephews, Josh Gardner & Daniel Day; and several great-nieces & great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Gardner Family Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-9 p.m., Thursday, and 8-11 a.m. on Friday until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hart County Public Library.