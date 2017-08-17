on 08/17/2017 |

Patrick “Pat” Duvall, 66 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at his residence

The Warren County native was a son of the late Marvin Daniel and Dallas Gentry Duvall. He was a farmer.

His survivors include his two sons, Nathan Duvall (Jaime) and Josh Duvall (Brandi); six grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Mason, Logan, Landon, Addyson; the mother of his children, Sandra Floyd Duvall; two brothers, Doug Duvall and Dan Duvall (Margie); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 10-2 Sunday at the funeral home.