Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PATRICK “PAT” DUVALL

on 08/17/2017 |

Patrick “Pat” Duvall, 66 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at his residence
The Warren County native was a son of the late Marvin Daniel and Dallas Gentry Duvall. He was a farmer.
His survivors include his two sons, Nathan Duvall (Jaime) and Josh Duvall (Brandi); six grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Mason, Logan, Landon, Addyson; the mother of his children, Sandra Floyd Duvall; two brothers, Doug Duvall and Dan Duvall (Margie); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 10-2 Sunday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PATRICK “PAT” DUVALL”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

Kenneth Gibbons
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Thursday 08/17 20%
High 89° / Low 72°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/18 20%
High 87° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 08/19 10%
High 88° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.