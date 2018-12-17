Logo


PATSY LEWIS ALLEN

on 12/17/2018 |

Patsy Lewis Allen, 84 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Medical Center.  The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Hiram and Lucille Sledge Lewis and wife of the late Lee Allen.

She is preceded in death by a son Dale Wayne Allen and a sister, Doris Hunt.

She was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and was a retired employee of General Motors.

Her survivors include three daughters, Sandra Bledsoe(Dennis), Pam Williams(Bob), Lisa Harp(Jeff) and one son, Garry L. Allen(Teresa); 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Magers and Becky Mobley (John) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

