PATSY THOMPSON

on 12/15/2017 |

Patsy Thompson, age 83 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Thursday, December 14, 2017. The Jefferson County native was born on May 20, 1934 to the late Millis Meredith and Myrtle Davis Meredith. She was married to Wilburn Thompson, who preceded her in death.

Patsy retired as a waitress from Country Kitchen and Mammoth Cave Hotel. She was a member of Stockholm United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— her daughter and caretaker, Sandy Cox of Mammoth Cave. Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her half brother, Albert Richard Strange, and half sister, Marie Beal.

Interment will be in Stockholm Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Saturday, December 16, 2017

10 am – 2 pm, Sunday, December 17, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, December 17, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

