Patti Jones, age 49, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was a homemaker.

She was the daughter of the lateJerry Houk and the late Ruth Brown Meredith and Frank Meredith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Susan Hawkins and a brother Jackie Meredith.

She is survived by one son, Cody Early, Munfordville, KY; three sisters, Sheila McDowell and husband Ed, Cabot, AR, Anita Freeman and husband Larry, Geraldine, AL, Missy Strain, Bowdon, GA; three brothers, Franklin Delano Meredith Jr. and wife Kim, Sullivan, IN, Steven Houk, Cub Run, KY, Paul Meredith and wife Melissa, Cub Run, KY and a grandchild Franklin Ryan Edward Early.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 1:00 PM CT, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.