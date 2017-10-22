Logo


PATTON MUSEUM IN FORT KNOX IS CLOSING FOR SIX MONTHS

on 10/22/2017 |

 

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Fort Knox’s Gen. George Patton Museum is closing for six months for renovations.

The museum will close on Nov. 1 while crews works on several upgrades, including a new roof and ventilation system for the building, which dates back to 1972.

Radcliff-Fort Knox Tourism director Kelly Barron told the Elizabethtown News-Enterprise the repairs are happening during the tourism off-season.

Other upgrades include new glass and metal in the atrium in the museum’s front, new sidewalks that will be covered, bathrooms with better disabled access and a repaving of the museum’s parking lot.

Once renovations are completed, visitors will be able to enter the museum by driving in from U.S. 31W.

