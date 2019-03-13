on 03/13/2019 |

Paul Adwell, 71, of Glasgow, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Barren County he was the son of the late Veachel Ray and Lula Mae Martin Adwell. Paul was a former supervisor for Minit Mart and more recently was the owner and operator of Paul’s Minit Mart at Temple Hill. In earlier years he enjoyed playing softball and he was an avid U of K Basketball fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Staci Thomason of Glasgow, a grandson Dylan Thomason; 2 step-children, Tammy Shaw (Jerry) of Morgantown and Timmy Hawkins of Campbellsville; 5 step-grandchildren, Emily and J. B. Mouser, Erika Villar, Austin and Dakota Hawkins; 9 brothers, Haskell Adwell (Debbie) of New Salisbury, IN, Willie Joe Adwell (Peggy), Howard Adwell (Linda) of Glasgow, Larry Adwell (Doris) of Austin, Doug Adwell (Robin), Jerry Adwell (Paula), Terry Adwell (Alison), Veachel Adwell (Donna) and Bruce Adwell (Lisa) all of Glasgow; 3 sisters, Margaret Kinslow, Sandra Burris and Carolyn Perkins (Donnie) all of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 16th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.