Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PAUL BURTON BURD

on 10/08/2018 |

Paul Burton Burd, age 76, of the Uno Community passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018, at his home. He was a native of Hart County and a member of the Greens Chapel Church of Christ. He was a dedicated, hard-working, life-long farmer and was recognized in the 70’s as Farmer of the Year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodford Lacon Burd and Elaine Galloway Burd; one brother, Robert Wayne Burd, and one sister, Marianna Meadows.

He is survived by five sons, Alan Burd, Brad Burd (Paula), John Burd, Troy Burd (Leslie) & Greg Burd (Lindsey), all of the Uno Community; grandchildren, Jeremiah Burd, Hannah Burd, Emily Layton, Leah Kearney, Charity Burd, Lindsey Burd, Skyler Burd, MacKenzie Burd, Keelynn Burd, Isaacs Kimbrough, Gavin Burd, Gage Burd, Gracin Burd, Levee Burd; great-grandchildren, Liam, Olivia, Layton, Willow, Ryder; the mother of his children, Peggy Toms Burd, two sisters, Olivia England & Michelle Logsdon; and one brother, Wendell Burd.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with private burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, October 11, from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PAUL BURTON BURD”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

LISA GARST

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/08 10%
High 87° / Low 66°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/09 10%
High 85° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/10 80%
High 81° / Low 58°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.