on 10/08/2018 |

Paul Burton Burd, age 76, of the Uno Community passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018, at his home. He was a native of Hart County and a member of the Greens Chapel Church of Christ. He was a dedicated, hard-working, life-long farmer and was recognized in the 70’s as Farmer of the Year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodford Lacon Burd and Elaine Galloway Burd; one brother, Robert Wayne Burd, and one sister, Marianna Meadows.

He is survived by five sons, Alan Burd, Brad Burd (Paula), John Burd, Troy Burd (Leslie) & Greg Burd (Lindsey), all of the Uno Community; grandchildren, Jeremiah Burd, Hannah Burd, Emily Layton, Leah Kearney, Charity Burd, Lindsey Burd, Skyler Burd, MacKenzie Burd, Keelynn Burd, Isaacs Kimbrough, Gavin Burd, Gage Burd, Gracin Burd, Levee Burd; great-grandchildren, Liam, Olivia, Layton, Willow, Ryder; the mother of his children, Peggy Toms Burd, two sisters, Olivia England & Michelle Logsdon; and one brother, Wendell Burd.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with private burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, October 11, from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.