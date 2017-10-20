on 10/20/2017 |

Paul C. Whitaker, 75 of Bowling Green died peacefully with family at his side at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

He was a son of the late Clarence H. and Sylvia Logsdon Whitaker and is preceded in death by a brother Bob Whitaker and two sisters, Louise Glenn and Lucille Hazel. Paul was a retired State Highway Department employee, a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, loved camping and UK Basketball and his grandbabies.

His survivors include his wife of 54 years Barbara Thomas Whitaker; two daughters, Rita Smith (Jay) and Kaye Montgomery (Brad); ten grandchildren, Brian Cole, Wesley Cole (Jocelyn), Heather Alford, Hannah Alvey (Alex), Kristen Smith, Matt Montgomery (April), Brian Montgomery (Nan), Chad Montgomery (Elaine), Staci Bell (Michael), Jake Smith (Tristen); 12 great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Whitaker (Shirley) and MItchell Whitaker (Mary), one brother-in-law, Earl Glenn; sister-in-law, Dorothy Dunning; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.