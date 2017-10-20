Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PAUL C WHITAKER

on 10/20/2017 |

Paul C. Whitaker, 75 of Bowling Green died peacefully with family at his side at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017
He was a son of the late Clarence H. and Sylvia Logsdon Whitaker and is preceded in death by a brother Bob Whitaker and two sisters, Louise Glenn and Lucille Hazel. Paul was a retired State Highway Department employee, a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, loved camping and UK Basketball and his grandbabies.

His survivors include his wife of 54 years Barbara Thomas Whitaker; two daughters, Rita Smith (Jay) and Kaye Montgomery (Brad); ten grandchildren, Brian Cole, Wesley Cole (Jocelyn), Heather Alford, Hannah Alvey (Alex), Kristen Smith, Matt Montgomery (April), Brian Montgomery (Nan), Chad Montgomery (Elaine), Staci Bell (Michael), Jake Smith (Tristen); 12 great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Whitaker (Shirley) and MItchell Whitaker (Mary), one brother-in-law, Earl Glenn; sister-in-law, Dorothy Dunning; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PAUL C WHITAKER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Rich Alexander (Was 50 last Saturday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
79°
Clear
Clear
Friday 10/20 0%
High 79° / Low 51°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/21 0%
High 77° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 10/22 10%
High 79° / Low 59°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.