PAUL DAVID PUCKETT

on 12/11/2017 |

Paul David Puckett, age 78, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017 in Louisville, KY. He was retired from Southern States.

He was the son of the late Hubert Puckett and Emma McCubbins Puckett.

He is survived by three daughters, Jackie Farris and husband Mike, Ellettsville, IN, Marilyn Estep, Bloomington, IN, Paula Puckett, Hardyville, KY; one son, Bryan Puckett, Bloomfield , IN; one sister, Betty Gilliland, Bloomington , IN; two brothers, Douglas Puckett, ND, Milton Puckett, Bloomington, IN; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jason Estep; brother, James Puckett; sister, Lou Gilliland.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. David Puckett officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.

 

