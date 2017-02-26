Paul David Rucker, age 56, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017, at his residence in Munfordville, KY. He was a retired carpenter and a member of Rowletts Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late James Rucker and Hazel Murphy Rucker of Munfordville, KY.

He is also survived by his wife, Susie Johnson Rucker; three daughters, Jessica Harris, Louisville, KY, Katie Harris, Munfordville, KY, Cricket Harris, Munfordville, KY; one son, Cody Rucker and wife Amy, Hardyville, KY; step son, Gene Carmon and wife Lori, Cub Run, KY; mother-in-law, Della Evans, Munfordville, KY; two sisters, Mavonia Deaton and husband Ron, Sonora, KY, Connie Monngey and husband Mike, Munfordville, KY; sister-in-law, Kathy Rucker, Upton, KY; three brothers, Larry Rucker and wife Brenda, Cub Run, KY, Daryl Rucker and wife Carlene, Upton, KY, Kevin Rucker and wife Tina, CO; grandchildren, Emma Rucker, Madison “Maddie”; step grandchildren, Hunter & Kylee Borgess. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother Lynnie Rucker.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Rowletts Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will be at Rowletts Baptist Church at 5:00 PM, Sunday, February 26, 2017.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.