07/31/2017

Paul David York, 57, of Brownsville passed away at 7:54 AM Monday July 31, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a carpet installer. He was a son of the late Noah Francis York and Ida Blanche Bellamy York. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald York and Matthew York.

Graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday at New Liberty Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.