Paul David York, 57, of Brownsville passed away at 7:54 AM Monday July 31, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
The Edmonson County native was a carpet installer. He was a son of the late Noah Francis York and Ida Blanche Bellamy York. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald York and Matthew York.
Graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday at New Liberty Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Surviving are his wife, Martha Madison York; three sons, David Joe York (Jenni), Donald Paul York and Jonathan Grant York all of Brownsville; four brothers, Ronnie Magers (Sandy) of Alaska, Roy York (Tammy) and Jon York (Eva) both of Brownsville and Mark York (Missy) of Minnie; three sisters, Mary Cockrill (James) of Brownsville, Judi Simms (Allan) of Murfreesboro, TN and Michelle Dalbec (Dennis) of Clarksville, TN; and six grandchildren, Jacob York, Dalton York, Miley York, Dakota Nall, Morgan York and Xander Meradith.