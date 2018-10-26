Logo


PAUL DAYMON CRADDOCK

on 10/26/2018 |

Paul Daymon Craddock age 82 of Horse Cave passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at NHC healthcare in Glasgow. He was a native of Cub Run and he attended services at Horse Cave Baptist Church. He was the owner-operator of Paul’s Place in Cave City and Paula’s Pancake House for 40 years. He lived by the bible, loved his grand and great grandchildren, his antiques, collectibles and his music.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Maydean Fuqua Craddock; one granddaughter, Leslie Caitlin Dunagan; his parents, Willard Craddock and Beulah Kessinger Craddock ; one sister, Evanelle Fowler;  an infant brother, Leon Craddock; one brother-in-law, Ronald McEntire; and a special relative, Randy Furlong.

He is survived by two daughters, Paula Westmoreland (Dale) of Glasgow and Lori Dunagan (Bobby) of Cave City; five grandchildren, Billy Paul Furlong of Center, Bethany Furlong Gearlds (Jonathan) of Glasgow, Ben Furlong of Glasgow, Lana Westmoreland of Glasgow, and Garrett Dunagan of Cave City; two great-grandchildren, Anslee Paige Gearlds and Nolan Paul Furlong; three sisters, Corina Anderson (Dale) of Louisville, Bonnie McEntire of Louisville, and Alice Wheeler (Charles) of Hodgenville; two brothers, Wilford Craddock (Lind) of Louisville and Randy Craddock (Bonnie) of Elizabethtown.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 29, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, 2018 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.

