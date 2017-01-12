PAUL E VIBBERT (UPDATED)

Paul E. Vibbert 76 of Glasgow died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Cumberland County the son of the late James Thomas and Martha Branham Vibbert. Paul was a carpenter and an employee of Kingrey’s Construction. He was a member of Cornerstone Church.

He is survived by his wife Helen; 4 children Kenneth E. Vibbert (Carolyn) of Park City, Martha Miller (James), Marcella Green (Jerry) and Danny Paul Vibbert (Lisa) all of Glasgow; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Ray Vibbert of Glasgow; a sister-in-law Ronnie Milam (Elvin) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandchild Casey Pedigo; 4 brothers Ralph, J.T., Melvin and Jake Vibbert and 3 sisters Nina Ballard, Myrtle Morgan and Mary Lou Vibbert.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.