Paul Edward Stice 90 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 25, 1927 to the late William Earl Stice and Tandie Skaggs Stice.

He was a barber for 50 years, was the former owner of Paul’s Barber Shop, was a member of the Broadway United Methodist Church, was a member of the Masonic Lodge #75 F &AM, WWII Veteran and a Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Mable Toms Stice; a daughter, Debra Jones and husband Charlie of Vine Grove; one son, Rodney Stice and wife Carmen of Lexington; five grandchildren, Kegan Flum and husband Mark, Jason Stice and wife Yvonne, Allison Allgood and husband Chris, Austin Jones and wife Tiffany and Paul Stice. Seven great grandchildren also surviving.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, James Owen, Claude and Virgil Stice.

Funeral services for Paul Edward Stice will be held at 1pm Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery in Park City. Visitation from 4 to 8pm Thursday, August 17, 2017 9am to 1pm Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.