on 09/14/2017 |

Paul Greer Atwell, 72 of Cave City passed away Monday evening at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Hardy & Iva Atwell.

He was a retired custodian with the Caverna Independent School System.

He is survived by a brother William E. Atwell of Cave City

No services are scheduled, cremation was chosen. Sego Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.