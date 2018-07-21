Logo


PAUL LEWIS BROWN

on 07/21/2018

Paul Lewis Brown age 51 of Knob Lick was born August 14, 1966 to the late Donald Rosevelt Brown and Helen Jenene Garmon Brown.    He departed this life Friday July 20, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends at his home.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Marshall Wade Brown and his grandparents Herbert and Ruby Garmon.    Paul was a farmer.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.   

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Brown of Cave City. One daughter Brandi (Nick) Ballard of Glasgow. One son Donald (Brandy) Brown of Glasgow. Three stepchildren. Steven, Misty and Nikkie Wilson all of Glasgow. Eight grandchildren. Justin, Tanner, Ty, Memphis, Hudson, Madison, Jordan and Brent.   Three sisters. Lisa (Gary) Eudy, Lucille (David) Coomer, Jennifer (Josh) Calhoun all of Glasgow. Several nieces , nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Also survived by a special friend Larry Jones.

