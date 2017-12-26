on 12/26/2017 |

Paul Lewis Eakle, 72, of Gamaliel passed away Sunday, December 24 at his home.

He was born November 30, 1945 in Monroe County, KY to the late Howard Eakle and Emma Brady Eakle. He was a retired electrician and a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church. He was united in marriage on April 10, 1965 to the former Sharon Emberton.

He is survived by his wife: Sharon Emberton Eakle, one son: Paul Kirk Eakle, one daughter: Dr. Kimberly Eakle Hume and husband Perry all of Gamaliel, one brother: Edward Eakle of Indianapolis and one sister: Edith Francis of Indianapolis.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister: Linda Silverman and one nephew: Dennis Eakle.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 28 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Clementsville Cemetery in Clay County, TN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Memorials are suggested to the Clementsville Cemetery, Gamaliel VFD or American Kidney Foundation.