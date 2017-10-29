on 10/29/2017 |

Paul Norris Wooten, 71, Gamaliel, died Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Will and Olean Taylor Wooten. He was a retired employee of the shipping and receiving department of Dairymen, Inc.

Survivors include two children: Sheila Smith and Allen Payne both of Glasgow; seven grandchildren: Gary Payne, Jennifer Daugherty, Daryl Smith, Michael Smith, Ben Payne, and Jesse Payne all of Glasgow, and Chris Jackson of Smiths Grove; one brother: Ray Wooten of Park City; one sister: Margie Chapman of Cub Run; one sister-in-law: Stephanie “Mikey” Houchens of Glasgow; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Wallace Wooten; one daughter Carnell Payne; four brothers: Bennie Wooten, John Wooten, Clifton Wooten, and Truman Wooten.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.