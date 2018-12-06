on 06/12/2018 |

Paul Pendleton “Pete” Roach, 89, of Glasgow past away Monday, June 11, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. A Metcalfe County native, Paul was known as “Pete” or “PaPete” to his family and friends. He was a faithful member and Deacon of East Fork Baptist Church in Metcalfe County.

Paul was the son of the late Olie and Marene Wilson Roach and husband of the late Sally Harper Roach.

Survivors include 3 daughters Jeedie Milton (Jessie) of Knob Lick, KY, Paula Graven (Gaylon) of Glasgow and Robin Brown (Jackie) of Hiseville; 6 grandchildren Joey Milton (Carrie), Jessie Lynn Huff (Billy), Amy Faircloth (Gilbert), Adam Graven (Amy), Paul Cox and Julie Davis (Jeff); 4 step-grandchildren Jackie D. Brown (Tina), Christy Naseef (Billy), Amber Brown and Greg Brown (Jennie); 26 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; a brother Robert Roach (Mildred) of Metcalfe County and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by 3 sisters Creo Dickson, Maxine Bragg and Bertha Marie Roach. 4 brothers John Ben, Maxie, Truman and Russell Roach and “PaPete” was also preceded in death by a great grandson Tanner Lee Huff.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, June 15, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.