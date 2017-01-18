Paul Puckett age 68 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late Ivy Hershol Puckett & Audrey Kinney Puckett. He was a retired painter and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul was saved at the Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brother-Donald R. Logsdon & wife Margie of Cub Run

Nephew-David Logsdon & wife Donna of Cub Run & their daughter Mercedes

Funeral services for Paul Puckett will be 11am Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Hank Gibson officiating. Burial will be in the Hodge Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Hodge Family Cemetery fund, these donations may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Donald R. Logsdon, 2340 E. Gap Hill Rd., Cub Run, KY 42729.