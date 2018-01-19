Logo


PAUL RANDALL UPTON

on 01/19/2018 |

Paul Randall Upton 51 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday at his home.  He was a carpenter.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Billy R. Upton and a brother Tony Choate.

He is survived by his mother, Jonell Priddy Estes of Summersville; one son, Shane Beeler of Cecilia; two brothers, Mark Choate of Elizabethtown and Matt Hornback of Cub Run and one sister, Mary Jo Milby of Lexington.

The family honored Paul’s wishes as cremation was chosen.  Sego Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.

