on 01/04/2019 |

Paul Reynolds, age 72, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his residence. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Tabernacle Life Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed building and working all of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Valliera Reynolds; seven brothers, Billy Reynolds, Felix Reynolds, Kenny Reynolds, Don Reynolds, Ed Reynolds, Otis Reynolds, and Wilburn Reynolds; six sisters, Geraldine Nunn, Sylvia Highbaugh, Alberta Bradley, Thelma Fleck, Elizabeth Reynolds, and Ruth Reynolds.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rita Reynolds, of Horse Cave; two daughters, Priscilla Bazzett, of Munfordville, and Vicky Reynolds of Munfordville; one son, Scott Reynolds (Tina) of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Brittany Robertson (Jason), Jessica Page, Chelsea Harkness, Caitlyn & Jeremiah Bazzett; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Robertson, Brayden Elmore, Bella Robertson, Serenity Harkness, Kinley Harkness & Zachary Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Lighthouse Church Cemetery, Horse Cave. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, the 4th, and from 9 a.m. until time of service of Saturday.