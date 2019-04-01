Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PAUL REYNOLDS

on 01/04/2019 |

Paul Reynolds, age 72, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his residence.  He was a native of Hart County and a member of Tabernacle Life Church.  He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.  He enjoyed building and working all of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Valliera Reynolds; seven brothers, Billy Reynolds, Felix Reynolds, Kenny Reynolds, Don Reynolds, Ed Reynolds, Otis Reynolds, and Wilburn Reynolds; six sisters, Geraldine Nunn, Sylvia Highbaugh, Alberta Bradley, Thelma Fleck, Elizabeth Reynolds, and Ruth Reynolds.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rita Reynolds, of Horse Cave; two daughters, Priscilla Bazzett, of Munfordville, and Vicky Reynolds of Munfordville; one son, Scott Reynolds (Tina) of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Brittany Robertson (Jason), Jessica Page, Chelsea Harkness, Caitlyn & Jeremiah Bazzett; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Robertson, Brayden Elmore, Bella Robertson, Serenity Harkness, Kinley Harkness & Zachary Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Lighthouse Church Cemetery, Horse Cave.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, the 4th, and from 9 a.m. until time of service of Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PAUL REYNOLDS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY COOMER PROFFITT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
47°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 01/04 80%
High 52° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Saturday 01/05 10%
High 53° / Low 34°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 01/06 10%
High 58° / Low 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.