on 01/24/2018 |

Paul Ronald Staples, age 88, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at his residence in Cub Run, KY. He was a member of the Epworth Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Dupont Manuel High School, and a graduate of U of L Speed. His first job was at Goodyear in Akron, OH. He then worked at G.E. in Louisville. After retiring, he worked as a consultant at EMB in Elizabethtown, KY.

He was the son of the late Heber Staples and the late Alma Trulock Staples and husband of the late Norma Jean Staples.

He is also survived three children, Gregory Staples, Cub Run, KY; two daughters, Laura Parihus and husband John, Louisville, KY, Jennifer Richardson and husband Billy Curt, Horse Cave, KY; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son Paul Ronald Staples Jr.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, January 26, 2018 and 9:00 am – 12:00 noon CT on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon CT, Saturday, January 27, 2018. Interment will be at Roseburg Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.