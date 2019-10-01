Logo


PAUL W CRAFTON ,SR

on 01/10/2019 |

Paul W. Crafton, Sr. age 81 of Terre Haute, IN passed away Friday Jan. 4 at his home.

He was the son of the late Wayne & Bonnie Dowell Crafton.

Mr. Crafton is survived by his wife Sharon

One son-Paul Crafton, Jr. of Bonnieville

One daughter-Kimmie Kile of Mt. Juliet, TN

Three grandchildren

A graveside services for Paul W. Crafton, Sr. will be 2pm Sunday, Jan. 13 at the Campground Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

