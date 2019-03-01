Logo


PAUL W POYNTER

on 01/03/2019 |

Paul W. Poynter, age 78, of  Bowling Green, departed this life on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at his residence.  The Barren County native was born on June 2, 1940 to the late Charlie and Ruby Hatcher Poynter.  He was married to Janet Madison Poynter, who survives.

Paul was a retired fork lift operator for DESA, and a member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Sherry Lorene Hatcher (Stan Givens) of Bowling Green; one son, Robert Weikel, Jr. (Dana) of Mammoth Cave; one sister, Marie Coates of Cave City; three grandchildren, Whitney Hopkins (Randy), Crystal Ware (Luke) and Robert Wayne Weikel; four great grandchildren, Tate Hopkins, Jase Hopkins, Grace-Lynn Hopkins and Issac Ware.  

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the:  American Lung Association, 10168 Linn Station Rd. Ste. 100, Louisville, KY  40223.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm,  Thursday,  January 3, 2019

10 am – 1 pm,  Friday,  January 4, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

1 pm, Friday, January 4, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

