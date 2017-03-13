Paula Corine Porritt, 68, formerly of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Temple, TX.

Survivors include her husband, Don Porritt; daughter, Michelle Teal (Jeff); brothers, Jim Ables (Ruby), Bill Ables (Joyce) and George Ables (Brenda); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Paula was preceded in death by her daughter, Marci Lopotosky.

Visitation and a memorial service will take place at Winn Funeral Home, 210 Maple Avenue, Horse Cave, Kentucky, on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to BRAWA (Barren River Animal Welfare Association), 175 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY, 42141.

Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, KY.