Paula Kim Phelps 59 of Glasgow died Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Hosparus of Louisville, KY. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Blanche Staples Hickman and was employed as a CNA for local nursing facilities.

She is survived by her son Daniel Phelps of Glasgow; her fiancé Henry Jones of Glasgow; 2 step-daughters April Jones and Gloria Thomas of Glasgow; a step-son Donnie Jones of Glasgow; a brother Danny Hickman of Glasgow and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Phelps chose cremation with the burial of her cremains in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. No public services or visitation is scheduled. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.