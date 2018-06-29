on 06/29/2018 |

Paulett Martha Monfort Terry, age 70, of Austin, KY passed away Wednesday, June 20 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born on January 01, 1948 in Phoenix, AZ to the late Paul and Ruth Monfort. She was a clerk at Bill Martin’s Foods in Gamaliel and retired office clerk.

She is survived by her Life Partner: Dennis England of Austin, KY; two sons: Jacob Terry and wife Rosetta of Lafayette, TN and Zackery Terry and wife Angelena of Commerce City, CO

Beside her parents she is preceded in death by one sister: Kathy Maynard.

A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, June 30 at 1:00 PM at the Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, KY with Bro. James Graves officiating. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 30 from 10:00 AM to 1:00PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, KY.