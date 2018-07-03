Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PAULETTE K. RICHIE

on 03/07/2018 |

Paulette K. Richie, 69, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at her home. Paulette was born in Wadesville, IN. Her father was the late Phillip Klenck and her mother and stepfather were the late Nellie Eisenhauer Mason and Norman Mason. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmer Richie.

Paulette was an owner in Richie Pharmacal Company of Glasgow. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and also enjoyed time spent with her knitting friends.

She is survived by her …two daughters, Dawn Boyter and husband Jim of Glasgow and Debra Fox and husband Kerry of St. Petersburg, FL; 5 grandchildren, James Boyter, Jessica Boyter, Tyler Fox, Bailey Fox and Collin Fox; 1 brother Roger Klenck and wife Joyce of Wadesville, IN; 2 sisters Deloris Anderson and husband Jerry of Ft. Branch, IN and Phyliss Kock and husband Alfred of St. Wendel, IN and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Vernon and Richard Klenck and one sister Tillie Reynolds.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, March 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PAULETTE K. RICHIE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CRYSTAL JACKSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:17 PM CST on March 07, 2018
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on March 08, 2018
Overcast
Currently
38°
Overcast
Chance of Snow
Wednesday 03/07 40%
High 44° / Low 29°
Chance of Snow
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/08 0%
High 40° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 03/09 70%
High 48° / Low 38°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Wed 07

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Wed 07

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 08

Color Me Calm

March 8 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.