on 03/07/2018 |

Paulette K. Richie, 69, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at her home. Paulette was born in Wadesville, IN. Her father was the late Phillip Klenck and her mother and stepfather were the late Nellie Eisenhauer Mason and Norman Mason. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmer Richie.

Paulette was an owner in Richie Pharmacal Company of Glasgow. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and also enjoyed time spent with her knitting friends.

She is survived by her …two daughters, Dawn Boyter and husband Jim of Glasgow and Debra Fox and husband Kerry of St. Petersburg, FL; 5 grandchildren, James Boyter, Jessica Boyter, Tyler Fox, Bailey Fox and Collin Fox; 1 brother Roger Klenck and wife Joyce of Wadesville, IN; 2 sisters Deloris Anderson and husband Jerry of Ft. Branch, IN and Phyliss Kock and husband Alfred of St. Wendel, IN and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Vernon and Richard Klenck and one sister Tillie Reynolds.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, March 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for the service.