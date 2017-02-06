Pauline Ann Smith Davis, 60 of Glasgow died Sunday, February 5, 2017. She was born in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of the late Wick and Ruth Stephens Smith. Pauline was of Christian faith, a unique, rare gem that never met a stranger, opened her heart to everyone and touched the lives of many. She was an independent entrepreneur of lawn services, consignment sales and in her latter days a homemaker and volunteer to many community services.

She is survived by her siblings, Alice Hamill (Jessie), William Smith (Peggy), Hazel Witcher (Barry) all of Glasgow, Betty Jean Peuis (Tom) of Arkansas, Wicky Smith of Tompkinsville and Carla Crain (Robert) of Cave City; 1 daughter Sissy West (Mica) of Elizabethtown; nephews and nieces Danny Ray Fish of Colorado, Rebecca Fish Lopez of Glasgow, Crystal Doyle of Cave City, Steven and Stephanie Peuis of Arkansas; her loving friend Jacob Fields of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Angela and Robbie and several great nieces, nephews cousins and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Davis, a sister Mary Jane Smith, a son Billy “Carl” Smith and nephew Danny William Fish.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm.