PAULINE MARTHA CRAWFORD

01/26/2017
Pauline Martha Crawford, 85, Glasgow, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017.  A daughter of the late Virgil and Allie Mae Smith, she was a former owner and operator of Polson’s Restaurant and a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers: Jackie Smith and wife Juanita, and Mike Smith and his wife Angie all of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews including Julia Jones, Karen Bowe, and Robert Aaron Bowe who was also her caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Virgil Smith, Jr. and Billy Bob Smith; and by three sisters: Virginia Humphrey, Ova Jean Maggard, and Elizabeth Jane Thomas.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

