PAULINE “POLLY” RIGSBY

on 08/06/2017 |

Pauline “Polly” Rigsby 92 of Glasgow died Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.  She was born October 16, 1924 the daughter of the late Tennyson and Inos Parke Franklin.

Pauline graduated from Summer Shade High School in 1941 and graduated from Norton Memorial Infirmary in 1947.  She worked 19 years as a nurse at Howard Clinic where she also taught nursing.  She worked at T. J. Samson Hospital for 25 years as a nursing supervisor.  She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Rigsby, two daughters Peggy Ross and Patricia Cumbee, a sister Margarite Rigsby and a brother LeeRoy Rigsby.  She is survived by two grandsons David Jones (Kim) of Bowling Green and Corey Jones (Patti Jo “PJ”) of Glasgow, a granddaughter Kaela Cumbee of Chico, CA and two great-grandchildren Marlee and Jacob Ross Jones.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00am until 2:00pm.

