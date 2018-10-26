on 10/26/2018 |

Pauline Ryan Conkin, age 88, of Ten Mile, TN a Monroe County Native passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at her residence. She was born August 12, 1930 in the Vernon Community of Monroe County, KY to the late John Ryan and Julia Cook Ryan. She was united in marriage with her late husband Reed Mitchel Conkin. Through the years she was a loving mother homemaker and mother; working diligently to provide for her family. She was also a member of the South Keystone Church of Christ.

She is survived by: one son Stacy Conkin and wife Wendi of Ten Mile, TN; two daughters: Joyce Voi and husband Tim of Mooresville, IN and Janice Kent and husband David of Greenwood, IN; one sister: Katherine Ryan of Mooresville, IN; three grandchildren: Ryan Conkin of Concord, NH, Rachel Hurley of Whiteford, MD, and Tim Lennon of Hydes, MD and three great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers: Cordell Ryan and Ray Ryan.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with burial to follow in Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 29, 2018 from 10:00 AM until service time at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Liberty Cemetery can be made at the funeral home.