PAULINE S. BUNCH

on 10/13/2017 |

Pauline S. Bunch, 86 of Bowling Green died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab. The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Charlie T. and Pearl Jane Vincent Skaggs and is preceded in death by her daughter, Jenny Willis and several brothers and sisters. Pauline was a nurse at the City County Hospital and Graves Gilbert Clinic and a member of Mt Zion United Baptist Church.

Her survivors include four daughters, Billie Edgar, Lola Meredith (Mark), Julie Mathews (Orval), Janie Billhartz (Eric); one son, Billy F. Bunch II; 16 grandchildren, Paula Williams, Terry Willis, JR, Tara Blomquist, Brandi Edgar Huff, John Brandon Edgar, Mark Meredith, Megan Meredith, Matthew Meredith, Jordan Jones, Jodi Jones, Colin Mathews, Rilee Mathews, Rachel Bunch, Jacob Billhartz, Colton Billhartz, Colleen Billhartz; ten great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter; sister, Myrtle Ruth Brilley; two brothers, Fonce Skaggs and Lonnie Skaggs; several nieces and nephews

Funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Zion Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

