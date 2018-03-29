on 03/29/2018 |

Pauline Short Turner, 90, of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2018 at NHC Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Clyde Lee Turner, Sr. and the daughter of the late Robert and Oma Murley Short. She was a member of the South Green Street Church of Christ.

She is survived by three children: Linda Turner Bray and her husband Randell, Wanda Gale Staples and her husband Jerry and Clyde Turner, Jr. and his wife Darlene; four grandchildren: Stacy Bray, Randy Bray, Christopher Wayne Staples and Aubree Turner; two great-grandchildren: Hannah Bray and Jaydon Bray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers: Charlie Gettings and Fowler Short.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.