PAVING WORK ON I-65 THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

11/08/2018

Thursday night through Friday night, November 8th and 9th, Scotty’s Contracting will begin paving the new middle lane of the permanent northbound I65 alignment between Milepoints 82-91. Paving work in the middle will require reducing northbound I65 to one lane.

This work will begin at 7pm Thursday and will continue until at least 7pm Friday night, November 9th. All of the middle lane will be paved before the lane closure is removed. Once paving of the middle lane is complete, traffic will be moved to the two inside lanes in their final configuration as final paving begins on the outside lane and shoulder. This traffic configuration option is being utilized to shorten the duration of traffic impacts during paving of the middle lane.

To use an intermittent closure would greatly increase the time for completion, prolonging the period of potential traffic queues. Motorists are advised significant delays are expected from 7pm Thursday to 7pm Friday. Planning an alternate route is suggested. Local traffic through communities along US 31W and adjacent routes should be mindful of increased traffic volumes.