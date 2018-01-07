Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Pearl Hensley Willis

on 07/01/2018 |

Pearl Hensley Willis, 83 of Auburn died Friday, June 29, 2018 at her residence.

The Marion, N.C. native was a daughter of the late Otis and Ada Owensby Hensley and wife of the late Charles Willis.  She is preceded in death by a son Charles “Chuck” Willis, one grandson, Robert Willis, two brothers, Frank and Albert Hensley and two sisters, Bonnie Johnson and Frances Wright.  She was a machine operator at Firestone and a former member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church and a member of  Woodburn Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her daughter, Brenda Wheeler(Sam), honorary daughter, Diane Smith (Charles); two sons, Robert Willis (Kerri) and Tony Willis (Tina); six grandchildren, Jennifer Han, Jason Blankenship, Michelle Wisby, Michael Willis, Amanda Ventress, Jessica Willis; 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery.  Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 -11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Pearl Hensley Willis”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

HAZEL WHEELER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/01 20%
High 92° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 07/02 40%
High 90° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 07/03 30%
High 91° / Low 72°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.