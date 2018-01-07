on 07/01/2018 |

Pearl Hensley Willis, 83 of Auburn died Friday, June 29, 2018 at her residence.

The Marion, N.C. native was a daughter of the late Otis and Ada Owensby Hensley and wife of the late Charles Willis. She is preceded in death by a son Charles “Chuck” Willis, one grandson, Robert Willis, two brothers, Frank and Albert Hensley and two sisters, Bonnie Johnson and Frances Wright. She was a machine operator at Firestone and a former member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church and a member of Woodburn Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her daughter, Brenda Wheeler(Sam), honorary daughter, Diane Smith (Charles); two sons, Robert Willis (Kerri) and Tony Willis (Tina); six grandchildren, Jennifer Han, Jason Blankenship, Michelle Wisby, Michael Willis, Amanda Ventress, Jessica Willis; 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 -11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.