Pearl O. Wells 86 of Glasgow died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at T. J. Samson Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Henry Avery Anderson and Norah Shields Anderson.

Pearl was a former employee of Mallory Capacitor and The Plaza Theater in Glasgow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George O. “Punkin” Wells and her brother, Bobby Anderson.

She is survived by 3 children, George Wells (Marietta), Danny Wells (Terri) and Charlene Poynter (Winford) all of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Cody Spillman (Heather) of Glasgow, Ben Wells (Jessica) of Glasgow, Abby Heltsley (James Ralph) of Bowling Green and Leatha Kelleher (Frankie) of Glasgow and 5 great-grandchildren Baker James Heltsley, Ruby Heltsley, Brogan Heltsley, Madelyn Kelleher and Marley Kelleher.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am until time for the service.