on 03/14/2018 |

Pearlie M. Vibbert, 85, Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Diversicare of Glasgow. A native of Willow Grove, TN, she was a daughter of the late James and Mattie Thacker Lowhorn. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include four children: Larry Vibbert, Jimmie Vibbert and wife Beth, and Brenda McCoy all of Glasgow, Judy Shaw of Bowling Green; one brother: Eddie Lowhorn of Burkesville; a great-niece and special friend, Darlene Davidson of Columbia, KY; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Wayne Vibbert; one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and David Cox; one grand-daughter, Dana Vibbert.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery at Burkesville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.