PEDESTRIAN DIES AFTER BEING HIT ON I-65

on 02/14/2019 |

On Tuesday, at 10:00 in the evening, the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green, received a call for service in reference to a single vehicle injury collision on interstate 65. The collision occurred near the 8 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Douglas Wallace, 67, of New Albany, Ind. was operating a 2000 model Miller Transportation charter bus when a pedestrian and dog entered the northbound lane. The pedestrian, identified as Penny Lane, 38, of Cross Plains, Tenn., and the dog crossed into the direct path of the bus. Lane was pronounced deceased on scene. There were no injuries to Wallace or the 19 passengers on the bus.

The incident is under investigation. Trooper Jonathan Johnson is leading the investigation. Simpson County EMS and other KSP personnel assisted Johnson at the scene.

