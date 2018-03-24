PEDESTRIAN VS. TRAILER ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

on 03/24/2018 |

Pedestrian vs. trailer accident sends one to the hospital.

On Thursday, 42 year old Marlena Lee, of Glasgow, was attempting to walk across East Main Street, when she failed to see a vehicle, driven by 67 year old Robert Brown of Smiths Grove. Brown was pulling a small trailer behind his vehicle and Lee was struck by that trailer.

Lee was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS for minor injuries. Glasgow Police Dept. was assisted by Glasgow Fire Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS,