Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Peggy Bixler

on 12/31/2017 |

Peggy Bixler, 72 of Glasgow, died Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Greenview Regional Hospital at Bowling Green. She was born in Memphis, TN the daughter of the late Merle Clifton Jennings and Ann Pauline Small Jennings. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Courtney and Kelly Harris both of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Cassie Hester (Scott) of Austin, KY, Jessica Jolly (Daniel) of Horse Cave, Joseph Courtney (Jordan) of Germany, Robert Denine of Glasgow and Emily Denine of Memphis, TN; 7 great grandchildren also survive.

The family chose cremation and the arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Peggy Bixler”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CHRISTOPHER GARMON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Chill Advisory

Issued:
2:43 AM CST on December 31, 2017
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 02, 2018
Clear
Currently
21°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/31 0%
High 22° / Low 8°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 01/01 0%
High 20° / Low 4°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 01/02 0%
High 24° / Low 11°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 2018 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 2018 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.