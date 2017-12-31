on 12/31/2017 |

Peggy Bixler, 72 of Glasgow, died Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Greenview Regional Hospital at Bowling Green. She was born in Memphis, TN the daughter of the late Merle Clifton Jennings and Ann Pauline Small Jennings. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Courtney and Kelly Harris both of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Cassie Hester (Scott) of Austin, KY, Jessica Jolly (Daniel) of Horse Cave, Joseph Courtney (Jordan) of Germany, Robert Denine of Glasgow and Emily Denine of Memphis, TN; 7 great grandchildren also survive.

The family chose cremation and the arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.