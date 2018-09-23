Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Peggy Lou Greer

on 09/23/2018 |

Peggy Lou Greer, 77 of Etoile, died Friday September 21, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Nobob, Ky, the daughter of the late Glen Berryman and Sophia Maude Rich Berryman. Peggy graduated from Temple Hill High School in “1958”, right after high school she worked at KY Pants factory. She then moved on to work as a waitress at Holiday Inn in Glasgow, for over 10 years she was a book keeper at the Howard Clinic and later retired from the Glasgow Health and Rehab Center. After retirement she served as a door greeter at Walmart and was a member of the Boyd’s Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Stanley Cleveland Greer of Etoile; 2 sons Greg Greer (Zina Beth) of Etoile and Anthony Greer (Joy) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Cody Greer (Jessica) of Etoile, Hannah Greer Carrigan (Kristian) of Etoile and Gunner Greer of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren Kenzie Greer, Ellie Ana Greer and Hadley Carrigan all of Etoile; 2 sisters Betty Johns of Bowling Green and Dorothy Hayes (Blakey) of Bowling Green; daughter-in-law Lin Greer of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son Bradley Wade Greer; 3 brothers Doodle, Olin and Roger Berryman.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday September 25th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery in Etoile. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday and on Tuesday until time for services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Peggy Lou Greer”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

Kyle Paige Bowles

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
61°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 09/23 100%
High 72° / Low 66°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Monday 09/24 90%
High 78° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/25 90%
High 81° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.