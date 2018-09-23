Peggy Lou Greer, 77 of Etoile, died Friday September 21, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Nobob, Ky, the daughter of the late Glen Berryman and Sophia Maude Rich Berryman. Peggy graduated from Temple Hill High School in “1958”, right after high school she worked at KY Pants factory. She then moved on to work as a waitress at Holiday Inn in Glasgow, for over 10 years she was a book keeper at the Howard Clinic and later retired from the Glasgow Health and Rehab Center. After retirement she served as a door greeter at Walmart and was a member of the Boyd’s Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Stanley Cleveland Greer of Etoile; 2 sons Greg Greer (Zina Beth) of Etoile and Anthony Greer (Joy) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Cody Greer (Jessica) of Etoile, Hannah Greer Carrigan (Kristian) of Etoile and Gunner Greer of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren Kenzie Greer, Ellie Ana Greer and Hadley Carrigan all of Etoile; 2 sisters Betty Johns of Bowling Green and Dorothy Hayes (Blakey) of Bowling Green; daughter-in-law Lin Greer of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son Bradley Wade Greer; 3 brothers Doodle, Olin and Roger Berryman.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday September 25th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery in Etoile. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday and on Tuesday until time for services.