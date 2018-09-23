Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Stanley Cleveland Greer of Etoile; 2 sons Greg Greer (Zina Beth) of Etoile and Anthony Greer (Joy) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Cody Greer (Jessica) of Etoile, Hannah Greer Carrigan (Kristian) of Etoile and Gunner Greer of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren Kenzie Greer, Ellie Ana Greer and Hadley Carrigan all of Etoile; 2 sisters Betty Johns of Bowling Green and Dorothy Hayes (Blakey) of Bowling Green; daughter-in-law Lin Greer of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son Bradley Wade Greer; 3 brothers Doodle, Olin and Roger Berryman.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday September 25th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery in Etoile. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday and on Tuesday until time for services.
No Responses to “Peggy Lou Greer”