PEGGY LOU SHERFEY

on 10/20/2017 |

Peggy Lou Sherfey 68 of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 19, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital after a sudden illness.  Peggy was the daughter of the late Marvin and Willie Luevern Tolle Carder.  She had been an employee of Mallory, Sorensen Mfg. and R. R. Donnelley before joining her husband in the operation of Sherfey’s Automotive Center in Glasgow.  She was a member of the Bethlehem Methodist Church in Monroe County.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Sherfey; children Bryan Sherfey and Angie Sherfey both of Glasgow and Maria Miles (Lee) of Munfordville; grandchildren Charlie and Chloe Sherfey and Whitney, Tristen and Tucker Miles; 2 sisters Judy Underwood (Bill) of Cave City and Charlotte Hawkins (Kenneth) of Glasgow; an uncle Billy Joe Tolle (Almeta) of Kansas and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Billy Turner, a sister Mary Frances Carder Turner and a brother Marvin Timothy Carder.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 22, 2017 at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday.

